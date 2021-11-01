FORECAST: Nice week ahead

FORECAST:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will see similar weather with temps in the mid-80s with higher humidity. A few showers will creep back into the forecast on Thursday with better chances for showers on Friday. Temps through the week will remain in the mid-80s.

By this weekend, drier air will move into the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip well into the 60s with some 50s possible by Sunday morning. A continuation of the nice, quiet, and dry weather is expected into early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Wanda in the North Atlantic. The storm will pose no problems for any land areas. An area of disturbed weather west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a LOW chance for development in 5 days as it moves west. Conditions ahead of it are NOT favorable for further development.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

