FORECAST: Nice weather continues through Wednesday

Another gorgeous day on the way as high pressure remains in control the next few days
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 12:03:48-04

FORECAST:

Expect a continuation of the nice weather we've seen lately across Southwest Florida as we go through your Wednesday. Skies tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures falling into the mid-to-upper 60s. Humidity will remain low. Expect plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday with high temperatures topping out into the upper 80s. Humidity levels will increase on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. By Friday, moisture will start creeping back into the area from the south, and this will bring a chance for some showers to the area especially by afternoon. More scattered showers are in the forecast is it going into the first part of the weekend, so expect a few showers around for your Saturday plans. It looks like a cold front is going to push through the area on Sunday and that should lower the rain chances some, especially for areas north of the Caloosahatchee, although there will still be a chance for a shower or two into Sunday afternoon. The front is expected to stall in the area through Monday keeping a chance for showers around to start next week.

By the middle of next week, drier air will begin filtering into the region lowering humidity some by Tuesday into Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

No tropical development is expected for the next five days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

