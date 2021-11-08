FORECAST: Nice weather continues through mid-week

FORECAST:

Beautiful weather will continue across SWFL this week. Expect sunny skies and highs near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few isolated showers will return to the forecast Thursday, with better coverage of showers on Friday. Temps will remain in the 80s for highs for the rest of the week. Cooler weather will follow this weekend behind a cold front that will move through by Saturday morning. High temps will dip back to around 80 for highs this weekend with lows in the 50s & 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring a non-tropical low off the Carolina coast that will move east toward Bermuda in the coming days. There is a LOW chance that this system could acquire subtropical characteristics as it moves farther into the Atlantic.

No other tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

