FORECAST: Nice weather continues through Friday

FORECAST:

Mostly dry weather will continue this week with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity, although it will be a little higher by late week than what we've seen lately. Skies overnight will be clear with lows in the 60s and 70s. A front will approach the region Friday and there will be an isolated chance for a shower with the front as it moves through. Most areas will remain dry with the majority of the rain chances staying on the East Coast. Highs will reach around 90 each afternoon.

This weekend the front will hang out in the area with areas staying mostly dry with only a very slim chance for a shower or two on Saturday. Rain chances will increase a tad early next week along with humidity but the weather will still be nice. Expect highs around 90 with lows in the 60s and 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which will remain in the Atlantic and not affect any land areas. A tropical wave has a HIGH chance for development near the Cabo Verde Islands and this will likely become the next tropical depression soon. No other development is expected in the near-term.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.