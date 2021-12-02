FORECAST: Nice weather continues into the weekend

FORECAST:

The weather looks great for the rest of the week. Temps tonight will dip into the upper 50s to near 60 under clear skies. Sunny skies and highs near 80 can be expected Friday. More sunshine is expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s. The weather looks spectacular for outdoor activities.

We will see a continuation of the nice weather into next week with mostly sunny afternoons and mostly clear nights. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with lows in the low 60s through all of next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

