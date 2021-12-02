Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Nice weather continues into the weekend

FORECAST: Nice weather continues into the weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future with highs near 80 each day.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 10:38:51-05

FORECAST:

The weather looks great for the rest of the week. Temps tonight will dip into the upper 50s to near 60 under clear skies. Sunny skies and highs near 80 can be expected Friday. More sunshine is expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s. The weather looks spectacular for outdoor activities.

We will see a continuation of the nice weather into next week with mostly sunny afternoons and mostly clear nights. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with lows in the low 60s through all of next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018