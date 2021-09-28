FORECAST: Nice weather continues

FORECAST:

The sunshine and beautiful weather will continue in the near term. No rain is in the forecast through the end of the week with a substantial amount of dry air in place. Highs each afternoon will reach around 90 with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. There will be a slight increase in humidity by this weekend and temps will creep up a degree or two, but overall the forecast looks nice through Sunday.

By early next week humidity will creep up even more with a chance for a few isolated showers as early as Monday, but rain chances overall will be substantially lower than what we've seen lately.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which will avoid Bermuda and head into the North Atlantic by late week. Two other tropical waves, Invest 90 and 91 will likely develop into the next tropical depressions soon.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

