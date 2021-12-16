Watch
FORECAST: New record high expected Friday

Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Hope you like the heat because it is going to stay with us into the weekend. High pressure remains in control giving us an easterly flow. A few afternoon showers are possible each day.

Tonight looks very nice, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will bring a mix of clouds & sun, a slight chance for an afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. The record high for December 17th is 86 & the forecast is 87. Near record highs will be the case into Sunday before a cold front tries too move through by Tuesday. That will bring a chance for showers & storms before slightly cooler air returns for the rest of the week. At this point, Christmas Day is expected to be sunny & sry with highs in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

