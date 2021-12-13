FORECAST: Near record highs through this week

FORECAST :

Very warm temperatures will stay with us this week with a NE-E flow. Highs will again be hovering in record territory, mid 80s. A spot shower cannot be ruled out but the better rain chances will be on the east coast. And with low low level moisture in place, patchy fog is possible. Lows tonight will droop into the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks overnight & you could see as many as 60 per hour. All you need to do is get out & away from lights, sit back & watch. Anywhere in the sky could produce a meteor.

Tuesday will be hot again with mostly sunny skies & highs around 85. We'll see a low chance for showers from Friday thorugh Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



