FORECAST: Near record highs through this week

Our temps continue to run well above normal which will put SWFL in record territory through the week. Highs should reach the mid 80s &amp; a spot shower is not out of the question. Check out the Geminid Meteor Shower overnight!
Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 13, 2021
Very warm temperatures will stay with us this week with a NE-E flow. Highs will again be hovering in record territory, mid 80s. A spot shower cannot be ruled out but the better rain chances will be on the east coast. And with low low level moisture in place, patchy fog is possible. Lows tonight will droop into the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks overnight & you could see as many as 60 per hour. All you need to do is get out & away from lights, sit back & watch. Anywhere in the sky could produce a meteor.

Tuesday will be hot again with mostly sunny skies & highs around 85. We'll see a low chance for showers from Friday thorugh Sunday.

