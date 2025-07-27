FORECAST: Near record heat continues

Here is your forecast for Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

We are kicking off your Sunday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

With high pressure and Saharan dust overhead, rain chances will remain VERY low today at just 20%. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. Lack of rainfall and cloud cover will lead to hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, near records in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. While it will feel more like 100-105°, because of those slightly lower dew points, we should stay out of Heat Advisory territory for most of SWFL, outside of DeSoto County.

Temperatures will remain hot on Monday, but as the drier air gradually retreats early next week, isolated showers will start to return. Afternoon rain chances will build as the week goes on.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

