FORECAST: Much needed rain coming this afternoon with sea breeze storms

Here is your forecast for Thursday, February 13th, 2025.

It is a very warm and humid morning in SWFL with patchy areas of fog. After 8am, that clears out and we can expect mostly sunny skies. Warm southerly winds are forecast between 10-15 mph.

After Noon, courtesy of a developing sea breeze, scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop along and east of I-75, impacting our inland communities into the evening.

High temperatures are forecast to be near records once again. Punta Gorda is forecast to tie the record of 88° and Fort Myers is expected to be within 1° of record highs.

Friday, a fizzling front will move into the area, bringing with it the chance for afternoon and evening rain showers. So, if you have Valentine's Day evening plans, have the rain gear close just in case.

The big changes arrive on Sunday with a cold front. That front will also bring the chance for isolated afternoon/evening rain showers. Behind it, temperatures will drop to seasonable norms with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Monday.

Another brief warm up looks likely next Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next cold front and rain chance.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

