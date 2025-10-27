FORECAST: Much needed rain arrives this afternoon thanks to a cold front

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 27th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. That is above our average low of 66° for this time of year. This afternoon plenty of sunshine through lunchtime, but then showers and storms will start to develop around 2-3PM and last through the afternoon and early evening hours before dissipating after sunset. The rain chance today is around 50%. The high temperatures before the rain kicks in will reach the upper 80s as we stay warm.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows back in the low 70s. We have to potential for fog tomorrow morning as well.

We stay sunny and warm tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s. All eyes are on a cold front that will push through by Thursday. That will keep our highs in the afternoon Thursday in the upper 70s and mid 70s for Halloween. We will temperatures in the mid to upper 50s overnight Friday into Saturday. This will be the coolest air we have seen so far this season.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

