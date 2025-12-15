FORECAST: Much cooler start to the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up much cooler this morning with temperatures in the low to upper 50s. While it is roughly 10 degrees cooler this morning, the cold front that moved through has just brought us back down near average this morning which is 58°. This afternoon it will stay breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. The wind will gust out of the northeast 20-25 mph making it feel much cooler outside. We see mostly sunny skies early then turning partly cloudy later this afternoon.

Overnight, a few passing clouds as we stay breezy with the winds gusting 15-20mph. We will drop into the low to mid 50s to start your Tuesday.

We will be warming up in the days ahead and by Thursday our highs will be in the low 80s and stay there over the weekend. No significant chance of rain in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

