Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Much cooler start to the week

We are waking up 10 degrees cooler this morning
A cool and breezy start to the workweek thanks to a late weekend cold front.
A cool and breezy change
Posted

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up much cooler this morning with temperatures in the low to upper 50s. While it is roughly 10 degrees cooler this morning, the cold front that moved through has just brought us back down near average this morning which is 58°. This afternoon it will stay breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. The wind will gust out of the northeast 20-25 mph making it feel much cooler outside. We see mostly sunny skies early then turning partly cloudy later this afternoon.

Overnight, a few passing clouds as we stay breezy with the winds gusting 15-20mph. We will drop into the low to mid 50s to start your Tuesday.

We will be warming up in the days ahead and by Thursday our highs will be in the low 80s and stay there over the weekend. No significant chance of rain in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.