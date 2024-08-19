FORECAST: Morning showers return to the forecast

Here is your forecast for Monday August 19th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After a brief drop in the humidity over the weekend, it has returned quickly this morning thanks to a southwesterly flow that will bring the return of early morning showers this week as well. We are waking up to a few showers along the coast with temperatures in the low 80s near the coast and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we will see highs near our average of 92° with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms.

This pattern will continue tomorrow as morning showers and storms will be likely due to the onshore flow. Rain chances Tuesday will be around 60% and that chance will climb up to 70% on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front slides south and stalls out near Southwest Florida middle to late week. We will see a little more cloud cover those two days as well.

As abundant moisture remains in place Friday into the upcoming weekend we will see rain chances stay near 70% mainly in the afternoon hours with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.