FORECAST: Morning showers but afternoon storms expected again in some areas

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 26th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Like yesterday, we will see an onshore flow out of the west and that will allow for a few morning showers around town and later this afternoon the showers and thunderstorms will be inland towards Glades and Hendry counties. Our afternoon highs will be around 90° with a mix of sun and clouds before the storms develop later today.

Overnight, the rain dies down after sunset and we will turn our skies partly cloudy with lows back in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Friday will have a similar forecast as the west wind continues pushing the heaviest rain inland and towards the east coast. However, looking ahead to the weekend the flow flips back out of the east and that will push the afternoon showers and storms back towards our coastline. Rain chances over the weekend will be between 60-70% with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development.

Western Caribbean/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development late this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave centered a couple of hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend and into early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

Saharan Dust will keep tropical development to a minimum this week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

