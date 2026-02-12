FORECAST: Morning fog and afternoon sun expected into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, February 12th, 2026.

Heads up, widespread fog will become more of a problem the next few mornings. Most fog will be clearing out by 9am but some fog, especially close to the coast and over the Gulf, could linger.

As for this morning, Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Florida, expect coastal Collier.

Aside from the fog, expect a beautiful day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with light westerly winds. Those westerly winds, combined with Gulf temperatures in the mid-60s, will keep our coastal communities a little cooler once again in the 60s.

Friday will be similar, featuring widespread morning fog, dense in places.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Valentine's Day and Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s. While Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, we will see a 20% chance for a shower on Sunday afternoon.

A higher chance for rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning, as our next cold front moves through. But, unlike the past couple of fronts, this one will not bring a dramatic temperature drop. It will bring needed rainfall to drought ridden Southwest Florida, which is seeing worsening drought conditions.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.