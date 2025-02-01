FORECAST: Morning dense fog, sunny and warm this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Saturday, Feb 1st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! This morning we are tracking areas of dense fog with visibility as low as 1/2 mile. That fog will lift by 10a.

A weak cold front will approach during the afternoon. This will bring us a wind shift, but it will not impact our temperatures or our rain chances. That front will keep any red tide conditions at the coast at bay, due to winds switching to out the northwest.

High on Saturday will be around 80 degrees.

We get even warmer next week with highs expected in the mid 80s by Monday afternoon.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast as drought conditions are developing.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

