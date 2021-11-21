FORECAST: More sunshine Monday...turning cooler by Tuesday

FORECAST:

Skies will continue partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a northeast wind. This northeast wind will continue to send rogue showers from the Atlantic side across the state, mainly for areas east of SR 29. Lows tonight will drop to around 70. Highs on Monday will reach the lower 80s. A few showers will be possible by afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. This front will bring cooler and drier air to the region for mid-week. Monday night temps will drop to around 60, with some areas in the upper 50s.

Temps on Tuesday will only reach the lower to mid-70s. The coolest night of the week will be Tuesday night when temps will drop into the 40s for the typical cooler spots inland and north of the Caloosahatchee to lower 50s elsewhere. Highs on Wednesday with sunny skies will reach the upper 70s. Travel looks fine within a day's drive of SWFL. Thanksgiving Day will be warmer with highs around 80 and lots of sunshine. It will continue nice through the end of the week for Black Friday shopping. The next cold front arrives Saturday bringing another round of cooler weather to the area to close out the weekend.

After Monday, the forecast looks dry through Thanksgiving into the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

