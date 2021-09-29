FORECAST: More Sunshine And Dry Conditions Today

FORECAST:

Another nice morning in Southwest Florida with many spots starting the day in the upper 60s with a light northeast breeze. The radar is quiet this morning with just a few showers west of the Florida Keys. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 which is a touch above our average of 89 degrees. We will stay dry this afternoon as we continue to see dry air being pulled in on the northeast breeze. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s inland to near 70 along the coast.

This dry stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend with rain chances 20% or lower. We do need a little rainfall when looking at the yearly totals as we are 2.27" behind since January 1st.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. They are also monitoring three other areas for possible development.

The first is an area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to gradually become better organized. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 90 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 percent.

The second is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although environmental conditions are generally conducive for development during the next day or so, interaction of this system with the low pressure area located to its east is likely to hinder development after that time. The system is forecast to drift west-northwestward over the next few days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

The third is an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter that is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation of the low has become less defined, and shower activity remains limited. The system is moving northeastward into a region of very strong upper-level winds, and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

