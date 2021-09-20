FORECAST: More storms are expected each day this week

FORECAST:

Expect scattered storm chances each afternoon through the week with hot and humid conditions each afternoon. Highs will reach around 90 each day with heat index values around 100. Storms that occur will be capable of locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some minor flooding. A quick 2-3" of rain in any given location is not out of the question as the atmosphere is loaded with moisture and the storms will be slow-moving.

A cold front will push southward into the area later in the week and the focus for the highest storm chances will shift inland although coastal storms can still be expected. By this weekend, much drier air will move into the region, and storm chances will diminish significantly. Expect coverage to become more isolated and restricted to inland areas. Temperatures will remain hot with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring Tropical Storm Peter & Rose as well as Invest 98L near the Cabo Verde Islands. For more info on each storm click HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.