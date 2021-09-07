FORECAST: More scattered storm chances this week

FORECAST:

Scattered storm chances with hot and humid afternoons will continue through the end of the week. Expect highs in the low 90s with lows in the 70s. The highest storm chances will occur across inland areas east of I-75. Heat index values will reach around 100 each afternoon.

More scattered storms are expected heading into the weekend with an easterly flow returning early next week leading to the highest storm chances returning to areas closer to the coast.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring Invest 91L in the southern Gulf. This area has a LOW chance for development in 5 days as it heads to the northern Gulf coast.

NHC is also issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which will pass just east of Bermuda by mid-week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

