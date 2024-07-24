Watch Now
FORECAST: More record-setting heat before storms dampen plans

Radar will quiet down after sunset and clear out by midnight. Another round of storms will develop tomorrow afternoon.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Here is your evening forecast for Wednesday, July 24th, 2024.

Before storms fired up this afternoon and evening, it was another record-setting day in Punta Gorda. Today's 98° marked the 9th record set at PGD so far this month!

Scattered storms will linger into the evening, even after sunset, and are expected to fully clear out by midnight.

Overnight, we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

This pattern does not change much this week. Each day, including tomorrow, will start sunny and end with thunderstorms. The rain chance through the weekend will be around 60% each afternoon, especially after 2pm. Heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary threats.

All remains quiet in the tropics. No development is expected over the next 7 days.

FOX 4 EVENING METEOROLOGIST KATIE WALLS

