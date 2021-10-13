FORECAST: More PM showers through Friday

FORECAST:

Expect continued daily PM rain chances through Friday as an upper-level low that has been spinning over the Bahamas begins tracking west into the Gulf away from Florida. A cold front meanwhile will sag southward into the state by this weekend but as it moves through the region it will be moisture-starved. Rain chances will come to an end briefly by Saturday and Sunday with a drop in humidity. This weekend's weather looks very nice.

As we head into next week, the aforementioned front will stall across South Florida then begin working back northward through mid-week bringing humidity levels back up and chances for rain with it. Scattered showers will return to the forecast especially by Tuesday and will continue through most of next week. Temps through the period will top out around 90 then cool a tad to the upper 80s this weekend into next week, still hot, but closer to average.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas for further development but the chances are LOW due to a highly unfavorable environment.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

