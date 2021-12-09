FORECAST: More overnight fog...unseasonably warm weather continues

FORECAST:

No significant changes are expected for the foreseeable. More fog is expected overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s for most areas. Highs on Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s away from the coast and will be close to record highs for a few locations. The unseasonably warm weather continues into the weekend with mid to upper 80s expected again Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday. A cold front will move through the area Sunday bringing slightly less humid weather into the region for next week. Temperatures won't change much, however, with low 80s still expected during the afternoon but overnight lows will be slightly cooler, falling back to the low to mid 60s.

There is still no significant chance for rain in the forecast through next week with above average temperatures expected through at least Wednesday, despite the cold front.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

