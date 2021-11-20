FORECAST: More isolated showers Sunday; much colder temps by Tuesday

FORECAST:

A cold front continues to sag southward into southern Florida but the showers we're seeing are due to the easterly flow off the Atlantic. Clouds will stay with us tonight with a chance for a spot shower... lows in the upper 60s. Sunday should bring more sunshine but also more showers with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10mph.

A much stronger but dry cold front will move south through Florida late Monday into Tuesday with colder air. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower 70s with lows dropping into the lower 50s by Wednesday morning. Temps will moderate the rest of the week & Thanksgiving looks warmer with sunshine... highs in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.



