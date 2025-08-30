FORECAST: More inland storms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 30th, 2025.

We woke up to mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be a transition day, as what is currently a stationary front parked over North Florida, begins heading southward. We can expect afternoon and evening storms with probability increasing to 60%.

By Sunday and Monday, that front will be much closer, elevating our rain chances. Sunday will start off with isolated showers and storms becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening. Rain is expected to remain scattered heading into Labor Day with rain chances at 70%.

The position of the front will be critical as to how much rainfall we receive. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to pivot those indoors.

With the front lingering over Florida, next week overall is expected to feature more cloud cover and rainfall.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

