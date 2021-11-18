Watch
FORECAST: More clouds and showers into Friday

WFTX
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:20:04-05

FORECAST:
This rainy pattern is going to stick with us into Friday as we wait for a cold front to move through by Saturday morning. So more showers are expected tonight with mild temps... lows in the upper 60s. Friday should be mostly cloudy with scattered showers & highs around 80. A few showers are in the forecast for Friday night again with lows around 68. Even behind the cold front on Saturday, we'll still be warm but a bit drier air will move into the area. Isolated showers are possible with highs in the lower 80s.

The game changer will arrive on Monday night... a strong cold front which will push the temps down to the 50s by Tuesday morning. Thanksgiving week looks sunny & dry with moderating temps.

TROPICAL UPDATE:
All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

