FORECAST: More clouds and higher rain chances for Thursday & Friday

Slightly higher rain chances are expected through Thursday and Friday as a cold front and the tail end of a stream of moisture from former Ida sink into the area. This area of showers and storms will sag into the region late this week keeping temps a bit cooler and providing chances for showers and storms both morning and afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will fall into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend we will see a bit more sunshine and slightly warmer highs back to around 90 with a few scattered storms. Next week will see a hot and humid summertime pattern return with scattered storm chances each day. The best chances will occur across inland sections with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

We are monitoring two main areas of concern:

1. Area of low pressure will try to develop along the Monsoon Trough in the southern Caribbean.

2. NHC is issuing advisories on soon-to-be Hurricane Larry

