FORECAST: More Afternoon Storms On The Way

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is quite this morning with just a few showers over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see sunshine early with highs around 90 and a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next few days. Tomorrow our rain chance will be near 80%.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter which is located a few hundred miles east of the northernmost Leeward Islands and on Tropical Storm Rose which is located several hundred miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

They are also watching two other areas for possible development.

The first is a tropical wave that is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

The second is a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, that is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.