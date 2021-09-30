FORECAST: Moisture to start creeping back into SWFL

FORECAST:

We've certainly been enjoying a nice few days of drier weather but moisture is expected to start moving into SWFL starting Friday & continuing into next week.

Mostly clear skies will give us a beautiful evening with lows in the lower 70s. Friday should be partly cloudy & we could see an afternoon shower due to increased moisture from an easterly wind. Although rain chances are low, can't rule out a isolated shower each day through the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

By next week, the ridge over the state will move eastward allowing better chances for rain. Looks like we'll be back to summer-like conditions with a chance for afternoon/evening showers & storms for the first week of October.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and on Tropical Storm Victor which is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Neither will be a threat to the US.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

