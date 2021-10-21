FORECAST: Moisture begins to return with a chance for showers by Friday

FORECAST :

Surface high pressure continues to bring beautiful weather to SWFL. We will see some changes this weekend as a weak cold front slides through but rain is needed so that's a good thing!

Expect a few clouds tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Friday should bring more clouds by the afternoon as moisture begins to return. An isolated shower can't be ruled out for Collier Co. but most areas will stay dry. Winds will still be ENE 5-10 mph. Highs are forecast to reach 90. More moisture will pool along the cold front on Saturday but our best chance for showers looks to be Sunday & Monday. Both days should reach into the upper 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

