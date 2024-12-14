FORECAST: Low 80s, few showers expected this weekend

Here is your evening forecast for Saturday, December 14.

We are starting off Saturday in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies. Winds out of the northeast and east will be gusty again, up to 25 mph. This will help to drive in Atlantic moisture and clouds for the afternoon, even the chance for a passing shower.

Any showers that we do see over the weekend will be light and are not expected to have lightning. Overall, they shouldn't have much impact.

High temperatures will climb toward 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be similar with gusty easterly winds and the chance for a passing sprinkle.

Our next cold front doesn't arrive until next Thursday. Until then, mild weather is forecast.

METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

