FORECAST: Lots of sunshine expected through Friday

FORECAST:

The forecast looks spectacular for the rest of the week. Sunny skies and highs near 80 can be expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Lows at night will drop into the 50s tonight, but will be warmer for the rest of the week in the upper 50s to lower 60s. No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days with humidity increasing by this weekend and lasting into early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected. Hurricane season officially ends Nov 30th.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

