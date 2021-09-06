FORECAST: Labor Day Forecast Looks Great

FORECAST:

On this Labor Day we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers up near Tampa Bay. Today will be hot and humid with highs around 90 with a just a 20-30% chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon before they push over toward the east coast. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Our rain chance increases to 40-50% Tuesday through Thursday as the westerly flow relaxes which will allow for showers and storms to develop closer to the coast.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the central Atlantic about 800 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

They are also monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico. This surface trough and an upper-level disturbance is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days. Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.