FORECAST: It gets even hotter this afternoon

Here’s your forecast for Wednesday, May 29th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are once again waking up to a very warm morning with our lows in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s along the coast. That is way above our average of 71°. This afternoon we will once again soar into the mid 90s, getting really close to record levels later on today. We are forecasting 96° for a high this afternoon. The record on this date is 97° set back in 1989 and tied again in 2008. You factor in the humidity and the heat index will be in the triple digits again today as this hot and dry stretch of weather continues.

The wind today will once again be out of the west this afternoon and that will push the scattered showers and storms that develop inland and eventually over to the east coast. Our rain chance today is around 20% east of I-75 between State Road 29 and Lake Okeechobee.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds and warm once again with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, we stay hot with temperatures remaining in the mid 90s with a 20% chance of rain tomorrow and that goes up to a 30-40% chance of scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

