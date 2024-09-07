FORECAST: Isolated to scattered storms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 7th, 2024

This morning we are waking up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s with triple digit feels like temperatures. A heat advisory in place for Collier County until 6pm.

Showers and storms will once again fire up this afternoon and evening, although the current thought is they will mostly stay east of I-75. These storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Always a good reminder that if you can hear thunder, then you're close enough to be struck by lightning. Play it safe, and get indoors or to your car. Storms will wind down around 9pm tonight.

On Sunday temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s with afternoon storms. Sunday the rain chances will be right around 50%. Rain chances will return to about 70% next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

