FORECAST: Isolated severe storms possible inland

Here is your forecast for Friday, May 23rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry and warm once again today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s around town. This afternoon we will be hot with highs climbing in the low to mid 90s. The winds will be out of the west today gusting in the 10-15 mph and this will push the isolated showers and storms that do develop inland towards Lake Okeechobee. Our rain chance today is around 40% and that is mostly for Glades, Hendry and inland Collier counties. The showers and storms will move toward the east coast of the state before dissipating overnight.

We do have the potential for isolated severe storms this afternoon with damaging winds and small hail.

Over the Memorial Day weekend we are seeing signs that our rainy season pattern is starting to kick in for Southwest Florida. We have a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. On Memorial Day, that rain chance stays at 60%.

Looking ahead to next week, we keep at least a 30-40% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the forecast each day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

