FORECAST: Isolated Afternoon Storms Inland Today

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is quiet this morning with the closest rain north of I-4 with the southern most rainbands of Tropical Depression Mindy as it moves quickly over southern Georgia. Today will be hot and humid here in Southwest Florida with highs in the low 90s with just a 30% chance of showers and storms inland in the afternoon thanks to a stronger westerly flow across the state. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Our rain chance stays fairly low tomorrow near 30% before climbing near 50% heading into the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry, located over the western Atlantic a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and on Tropical Depression Mindy, located inland over southern Georgia.

They are also monitoring two other areas for possible development.

The first is a tropical wave over the western Caribbean that is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support some gradual development of the system before it moves into mainland Mexico early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

The second is a strong tropical wave that is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa on Saturday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

