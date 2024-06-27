FORECAST: Inland storms today, potential development in the tropics

Here is your forecast for Thursday, June 27th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm again this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Like yesterday, we will see an onshore flow out of the west and that will allow for a few morning showers around town and later this afternoon the showers and thunderstorms will be inland towards Glades and Hendry counties with the bulk of the wet weather over toward the I-95 corridor leaving our rain chance around 30%. Our afternoon highs will be around 90° with a mix of sun and clouds before the storms develop inland later today.

Tomorrow will have a similar forecast as the west wind continues pushing the heaviest rain inland and towards the east coast.

Heads up, the wind pattern shifts this weekend. Winds from the east will push afternoon showers and storms toward our coastline each afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, the earlier in the day the better. Rain chances over the weekend will be between 60-70% each afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the tropics.

The first, is a tropical wave over the west-central Caribbean Sea is producing widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity while it moves rapidly westward at around 25 mph. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development later this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

The second is a a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are forecast to be unusually conducive for late June across the central and western tropical Atlantic, and further development of this system is anticipated. A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is high at 70 percent.

