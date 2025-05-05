FORECAST: Inland Showers and Thunderstorms expected after 2pm

Here is the forecast for Monday, May 5th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s and humid conditions.

With a stationary front over the state, we have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. That moisture, along with the sea breeze, will trigger storms developing east of I-75 after 2pm. With westerly winds, those storms will continue to move inland and off towards the East Coast.

Tonight, skies will remain clear as we drop into the low 70s. It will remain humid overnight.

Our rain chances will drop to 30-40% on Tuesday and by Wednesday of next week we will be sunny and dry once again.

Rain chances do look to return late week into next weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.