FORECAST: Hot weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, May 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm today with temperatures in the upper 60s inland and low to mid 70s along the coast. Today we will stay dry and mostly sunny with highs shooting into the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting 93° which is above our average of 90° for this time of the year. You factor in the humidity and it will feel close to 100° this afternoon. The wind will be out of the west 5-10mph gusting 10-15mph later this afternoon.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows falling back in the upper 60s inland and low to mid 70s along the coast.

We stay hot over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching 93° closer to the coast with mid 90s inland. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast until next Thursday where we could see a few thunderstorms as a weak cold front approaches.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

