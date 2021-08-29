Watch
FORECAST: Hot & humid with scattered storms

This evening should be quiet after a round of scattered storms and showers this afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 29, 2021
FORECAST:

Expect hot and humid weather this week with chances for PM showers and storms each day. The best chances for rain will occur later this week with an approaching front and moisture pooling up ahead of it, mainly Thursday through the weekend. The first few days of the week will see a continuation of easterly flow with widely scattered PM storms. Winds will shift to a more westerly onshore direction mid to late week and this will lead to more scattered chances for storms

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic, TD 10 and TD 11 as well as Ida. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

