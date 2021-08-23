FORECAST: Hot & humid with PM storms through Friday

FORECAST:

Expect PM storm chances each day with hot temperatures and high humidity. Scattered storms will develop with the sea breezes each afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will reach has high as 105 each afternoon. Storms that develop will produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms will diminish by sunset with clearing skies overnight. Lows will dip into the mid-70s. This pattern will remain mostly unchanged through Friday, with a slight uptick in coverage later in the week as a trough of low pressure approaches from the Caribbean. Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies and lower storm coverage for the first half of the week. The drier air aloft may enhance the strong wind threat with storms that develop.

This weekend will feature more of the same, with high pressure aloft controlling the weather and hot and humid temperatures prevailing. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows in the mid-70s through next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring two areas of possible tropical development. The first is an area of disturbed weather in the middle of the Atlantic with a LOW chance for development as it tracks northwest. Another area of interest will move toward central America and as a LOW chance for development. Long-range forecast models do eventually develop this system as it tracks west through the southern Gulf.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

