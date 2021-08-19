Watch
FORECAST: Hot & humid with PM storms

The heat continues in Southwest Florida with our afternoon highs approaching record levels
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 11:45:43-04

FORECAST:

Expect widely scattered PM storms to continue each day through the weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful with highs in the 90s and lows at night will drop to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Heat index values will top 100. Not much change is expected into next week with scattered storm chances and highs in the 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is tracking Grace & Henri. Get the latest HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

