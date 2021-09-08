FORECAST: Hot & humid with isolated storm chances

FORECAST:

Expect a continuation of typical late summer weather in SWFL with highs near 90 each day and chances for showers and storms. Storm coverage will be a bit lower Thursday through Saturday as a result of strengthening high pressure aloft. Lows at night will drop into the 70s.

Rain chances pick up a bit late weekend into early next week as moisture levels surge across the area and a southeast flow returns. Expect PM storm chances Monday through Wednedsay before winds shift back out of the west by late next week keeping most of the storms inland during the afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

1. Invest 91L has a MEDIUM chance for development as it approaches the Florida Panhandle coast through Thursday. Aside from higher rain chances and gusty winds, minimal impacts are expected to north Florida and little to no impacts are expected in SWFL.

2. Hurricane Larry will continue northward, bypassing Bermuda Thursday then heading toward Newfoundland & Labrador by this weekend, likely as a Cat 1 hurricane or storm of Cat 1 strength.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

