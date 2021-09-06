FORECAST: Hot & humid with a few storms this week

FORECAST:

The forecast won't change much this week with PM storm chances each day and highs near 90. The best chances will occur across inland areas each afternoon with coastal sections seeing the best rain chances in the morning. Rain chances will be slightly higher by mid-week as a tropical disturbance passes by to our north across central and north Florida. Overnights will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Scattered storm chances will continue into next weekend and next week. with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which will approach Bermuda by mid-week while weakening in the process. Invest 91L, a disturbance in the southern Gulf will track toward the northern Gulf coast and will be primarily a rainmaker for the Panhandle and the Nature Coast when it arrives by mid-week. It is NOT expected to develop further.

