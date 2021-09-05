FORECAST: Hot & humid Labor Day with inland PM storms

FORECAST:

Expect a few inland storms this evening otherwise becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with lows in the 70s. Highs Labor Day under mostly sunny skies will reach the low 90s. A westerly wind flow at the surface and aloft will promote the development of storms farther inland with widely scattered storms possible east of I-75 during the afternoon.

This pattern will continue for most of this week with a westerly wind flow keeping the best storm chances inland each day. Highs will reach around 90 with lows in the 70s. Heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to around 100. Later in the week, the tail-end moisture from a tropical disturbance now over the Yucatan will track close to the area by late week into next weekend. The majority of the rain with this system will stay well north of our area, but expect rain chances to increase a tad late this week into this weekend as the tail of this moisture sags into the region. Otherwise expect a continuation of partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring major hurricane Larry in the Atlantic which will stay away from any major land areas and Invest 91L that is about to move into the Gulf. This area will track toward the northern Gulf later this week as a weak system bringing increasing rain chances to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

