FORECAST: Hot day on the way as we stay dry

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, May 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Today is the average start of our rainy season, but we will have to wait a little longer for that summer time pattern to arrive as we stay dry in the days ahead.

We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s inland and low to mid 70s along the coast. Today we will stay dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s along the coast and inland afternoon highs will climb as high as 94°. Our average for this time of the year is 90°. The wind will be out of the west 5-10mph, gusting in the mid teens later this afternoon.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows falling back in the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

We get a little hotter tomorrow with a high of 92° with mostly sunny skies. This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday highs will be reaching 93° as we stay sunny and hot. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

