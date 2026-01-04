FORECAST: Highs back in the 80s this week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, January 4th, 2026.

This morning, we are waking up in the 60s with a few showers.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s with even a few spots getting into the 80s. We also see clearing skies into the afternoon.

Tonight, we will fall into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Also look for a bit of patchy fog after 3am.

Fog on Monday should lift out by 8am, followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Those 80s will continue through the next week. The next cool down looks to arrive next Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

