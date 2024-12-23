FORECAST: Highs around 80° for much of the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 23rd, 2024

After a chilly weekend, temperatures return to seasonable norms this week.

On Monday, we woke up with temperatures in the mid 50s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will gradually warm early in the week, and by Christmas Eve, highs return to around 80°.

Despite the warm up, rain chances will start to increasing on Thursday and continue through Friday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

