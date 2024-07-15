FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place for some areas in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Monday July 15th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and dry on this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon it is going to be hot. We are forecasting highs in the mid 90s and once you factor in the high humidity it will feel like 105° and higher.

There is a Heat Advisory is in place from 10AM-6PM for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties as heat index values in these locations could reach 110°

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Rain chances this afternoon are around 40% as scattered showers and storms will develop on an easterly breeze. Rain chances come up tomorrow to 70% in the afternoon as we see more widespread coverage of the afternoon showers and storms. The rain chance will them come back down to 30% on Wednesday as the hot and humid weather continues.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

